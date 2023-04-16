Some welcome news from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers regarding the Maple Island Access Area.
It’s now open again after being closed for staging during the work on the Melvin Price Locks and Dam.
Park Ranger Katelynn Dearth says in a news release that the Corps is happy to welcome anglers, bird-watchers and other members of the public back to Maple Island Access.
Snagging season at Maple ends on May 15th.
During the month of April, the location is an important spawning site for lake sturgeon, an endangered species fish.
Maple Island Access Area is part of the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary and is located downstream of the Melvin Price Locks and Dam.