The future of the Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities® building in Edwardsville is a little more certain, as the Lewis and Clark Community College Board of Trustees has voted to enter into a lease agreement with the Edwardsville School District. There has been discussion for about a year of what to do with the facility that included some talk of selling it.
The lease is for a minimum of five years, and the college will maintain a presence there overseeing programming and rental. After a lengthy speech, board member Kevin Rust summarized his thoughts.
A motion to table the issue fell short of the votes needed to do so, and trustees then voted 5-3 to approve the lease agreement. The three voting against were Rust and Charles Hanfelder, as well as Board President David Heyen. Julie Johnson, who typically votes with those three on controversial issues broke ranks and cast a “yes” vote.
You can watch the lengthy discussion beginning at the 34:30 mark of the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aGWJ1bCCr-M&ab_channel=LewisandClarkCommunityCollege