The owner of Maneke Jewelers in Upper Alton is preparing to retire at the end of the year and has announced a sale to get rid of his inventory.
Charlie Maneke has owned the business for 38 of its 75 years. His father founded the business.
The plan is to sell all inventory, fixtures, furniture, showcases, and anything else that isn’t nailed down. He said it’s time to retire.
He says most items will be sold at, near, or below cost, some of it up to 70 percent off. The going out of business sale starts at noon Thursday and ends Dec. 31.