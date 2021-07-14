With a few months of business to look back on, the Alton Square Mall management likes what it has seen from its new movie theater. Opening at the end of March, the theater has seen people coming to the mall who may not have been moved to do so before.
John Mulherin, vice president of government relations for mall owner Hull Property Group, said that has resulted in increased foot traffic at the rest of the facility.
He said theater operators are pleased with the numbers they have seen so far as well.