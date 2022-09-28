A Jerseyville man is wanted by area police on multiple warrants. A release from the Macoupin Montgomery County Crimestoppers says 26-year-old Devin Alan Krueger is wanted in Macoupin, Madison, Jersey, and Greene Counties, and is also wanted for questioning on several residential burglaries and possessing a stolen vehicle.
Krueger’s last known address was the 21-thousand block of Tuetken Road in Jerseyville. He is a white male, around 5-foot-9 , 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. A post on the Jersey County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page says Krueger should be considered armed and dangerous. If you know of his whereabouts, Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for a successful tip.
You can call anonymously at 800-352-0136. Tips can also be submitted online through a link at macmontcrimestoppers.com.