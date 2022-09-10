ISP Photo 9-9-22.png

Illinois State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest who may have been involved in a deadly hit-and-run last month.

It happened in the early morning hours of August 24th in the 1800 block of State Street in East St. Louis.

Troopers say a 59-year-old East St. Louis man died from injuries suffered in the accident.

A video of the person of interest can be viewed at https://youtu.be/dhe2MGnrZis

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crimestoppers at 866-371-TIPS.