Illinois State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest who may have been involved in a deadly hit-and-run last month.
It happened in the early morning hours of August 24th in the 1800 block of State Street in East St. Louis.
Troopers say a 59-year-old East St. Louis man died from injuries suffered in the accident.
A video of the person of interest can be viewed at https://youtu.be/dhe2MGnrZis
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crimestoppers at 866-371-TIPS.