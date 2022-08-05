Alton Police responded to the report of a man standing on the edge of the Clark Bridge this (Thursday) evening. The following is a statement from Deputy Chief of Police Jarrett Ford:
At 5:16P.M., the Alton Police Department received a report from a passing motorist of a male standing on the outside rail of the Clark Bridge.
Officers responded to check on the male’s well-being. Upon arrival, contact with the male was made and officers engaged him in conversation. Ultimately, they were able to speak with the male and eventually he agreed to come back over the rail and seek mental health care.
Transportation was provided for the male to seek mental health care.
All of the officers involved did a tremendous job in ensuring life was preserved and resources were provided to the male.
The Alton Fire Department and Wood River Police Department also assisted in various ways to help keep everyone safe. The Alton Police Department is grateful for their assistance.