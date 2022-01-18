An investigation is underway in Wood River where an armed man was shot and killed by police officers earlier this morning. The male subject, being identified only as a 31-year-old from East St. Louis, was apparently sitting outside the VP gas station at the corner of Wood River Avenue and Edwardsville Road, and when officers arrived to check on him around 2am police say he pulled a black metal BB pistol. Two officers fired shots and the man was struck, the officers were not injured.
Police say the responding officers believed the man may have been involved in an earlier incident near the gas station where an employee called police because she thought she saw a gun on him. Officers from Wood River and East Alton arrived on the scene and confronted the man who was sitting outside the closed gas station. He reportedly pulled out a handgun and that's when police officers shot him. The man was taken to a local hospital then airlifted to a St. Louis hospital where he died.
The Illinois State Police has been called in to investigate and we’ll have more details on this story as they are made available.