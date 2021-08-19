A St. Louis man is headed to prison after being caught trying to buy cocaine in the Metro East last summer, instead meeting up with a confidential police informant. Federal prosecutors say Steve Kennedy, 51, has been ordered to spend 87 months behind bars. Kennedy entered a guilty plea in May to a charge of attempting to possess cocaine with the intent to distribute it. He also pleaded guilty to a pair of associated gun crimes.
According to court documents, Kennedy and another man traveled to a Pontoon Beach restaurant last August, intending to buy two kilograms of cocaine. DEA agents arrested him at the spot.
Kennedy was carrying a .22-caliber semi-automatic pistol with an attached silencer and seven loaded magazines, along with $33,000 in cash.
Kennedy had a prior felony drug conviction in Mississippi that prohibits him from carrying a gun.