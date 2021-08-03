A St. Louis man found guilty of first-degree murder in a Granite City killing has been sentenced to 65 years in prison. Kadeem Noland, 28, of St. Louis was convicted by a Madison County jury in May of the murder of Jason Thomas, 36, on Jan. 9, 2020. Noland will be required to serve 100 percent of his sentence.
Around midnight the night of the murder, Granite City Police received a call of gunshots and responded to the home in the 2200 block of Benton, where Thomas was found deceased. An investigation began which took detectives into St. Louis. Noland and Kristine Mills, 35, of Granite City, were taken into custody in Missouri and were formally charged by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office with two counts of first-degree murder. Mills pleaded guilty to two counts of obstructing justice and was sentenced to six years in prison in June 2020.