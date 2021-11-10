An East St. Louis man will spend 40 years behind bars for the shooting death of an Illinois State Police trooper in 2019. 47-year-old Christopher Grant entered the plea to second degree murder and additional gun and drug charges in the death of 33-year-old Trooper Nicholas Hopkins, who was shot while serving a search warrant.
Authorities believed Grant was selling crack cocaine and marijuana from an East St. Louis residence, and Hopkins and other officers were serving a search warrant around 5:30 the morning of August 23, 2019, when Grant shot Hopkins. Illinois State Police Director Brenden Kelly said after the court sentencing Hopkins was trying to make a difference.
Grant had initially pleaded not guilty in federal court but changed his mind when offered a plea deal with some charges in the case being dropped. Trooper Hopkins leaves behind a wife and three children.