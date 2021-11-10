Illinois State Police trooper dies from injuries

Hopkins

An East St. Louis man will spend 40 years behind bars for the shooting death of an Illinois State Police trooper in 2019.  47-year-old Christopher Grant entered the plea to second degree murder and additional gun and drug charges in the death of 33-year-old Trooper Nicholas Hopkins, who was shot while serving a search warrant.

Authorities believed Grant was selling crack cocaine and marijuana from an East St. Louis residence, and Hopkins and other officers were serving a search warrant around 5:30 the morning of August 23, 2019, when Grant shot Hopkins.  Illinois State Police Director Brenden Kelly said after the court sentencing Hopkins was trying to make a difference.

Grant had initially pleaded not guilty in federal court but changed his mind when offered a plea deal with some charges in the case being dropped.  Trooper Hopkins leaves behind a wife and three children.  