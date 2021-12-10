A Madison County man has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for unlawful gun possession by a felon.
Derrick D. Ingram, 48, was charged after he fled a traffic stop in Granite City last October and was in possession of a weapon at the time.
Authorities say Ingram fled from police during a traffic stop and as officers attempted to take him into custody, he tried several times to grab for the gun. He was also in possession of meth and cocaine, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, and had numerous prior felony convictions. After his release, Ingram will serve three years supervised release.