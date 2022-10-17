A Granite City man was sentenced to 9 years in prison after he crashed his truck into a home, killing the occupant inside. 48-year-old Jonathan Beasley pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI resulting in death for the July 2021 incident, but the original plea did not include a sentencing. He was sentenced last week.
Authorities say Beasley crashed his pickup into 74-year-old Virginia Ohren’s home on Joy Avenue on July 5th last year, pinning her under the truck. At the time of the crash, Beasley had a blood alcohol level of point-2-5-5. The legal level of intoxication in Illinois is point-0-8. Police discovered Beasley standing outside the truck after the crash and initially claimed he crashed into his own home. They found he had visited several bars that evening leading up to the crash.