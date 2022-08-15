A man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for the murder of a woman he shared a home with in Collinsville. 35-year-old Robert L. Brittin was sentenced Friday for the murder of the 67-year-old Robin Mendez, who he stabbed multiple times last November then tried to flee from authorities in her car before eventually being captured the following day.
Brittin was convicted in Madison County Court of first-degree murder, with a charge of vehicle theft dropped in exchange for prosecutors seeking the 35-year sentence. He could have faced up to 60 years in jail on the murder charge. At the time of the murder, he was awaiting trial on charges of violating the sex offender act and burglary.