A Cottage Hills man is asking for the community’s help in raising funds for a warming center. Ed Tidwell has a vision of turning the town’s former Southern Baptist Forest Homes church into a facility he has dubbed the Forest Homes Reach Out Warming Center but does not have the funds to make it happen yet.
It’s located off of Stanley Road on Fourth Street. The goal is to raise $100,000 to operate the facility, but the effort has been slow to gain momentum. Tidwell states on the GoFundMe page that “This is for the families, especially children that are directly affected by substance abuse.” You can donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/forest-homes-reach-out-warming-center?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1