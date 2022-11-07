A man was killed by a passing Amtrak on Sunday afternoon in St. Louis County. The incident took place as the train was traveling through Castlewood State Park around 4pm Sunday. No one on the train was hurt and authorities have not said if there was anyone else with the man at the time. He died at the scene.
The train involved was the Amtrak Missouri River Runner that was traveling from Chicago to Kansas City. The train stopped in Alton just after 2pm. An Amtrak spokesperson said there were 123 passengers on board and the person struck was trespassing on the tracks at the time they were hit. St. Louis County Police are investigating.