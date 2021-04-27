The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 2,556 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 23 additional deaths.
The agency reported the following local deaths:
- Madison County: 1 male 90s
IDPH is reporting a total of 1,325,726 cases, including 21,858 deaths, in 102 counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 62,724 specimens for a total of 22,381,515. As of last night, 2,180 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 502 patients were in the ICU and 251 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 20-26 is 3.5 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 20-26 is 4.1 percent.
The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 11,149,675. A total of 8,942,127 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 105,757 doses. On Monday, 81,152 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
