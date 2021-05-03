The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 1,860 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 27 additional deaths.
The agency reported the following local deaths:
- Madison County: 1 male 60s
IDPH is reporting a total of 1,339,728 cases, including 22,019 deaths, in 102 counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 73,159 specimens for a total of 22,822,562.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 25-May 1 is 3.4 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 25-May 1 is 4.1 percent.
The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 11,802,395. A total of 9,393,137 vaccines have been administered in Illinois. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 83,239 doses.
All data are provisional and will change. To rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has been changed, therefore numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.