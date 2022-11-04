A Bethalto man with multiple convictions of sex crimes will be held indefinitely by the state of Illinois. 62-year-old Ricky Deering has been deemed a sexually violent person by a Madison County jury and will be held by the Illinois Department of Human Services in a treatment facility in Rushville. Deering has been held at that facility since 2016.
He was first convicted of sexual abuse in 1985 in Missouri and at the time sentenced to 2 years’ probation. In 1990, he was again convicted in Missouri of attempting to commit sodomy and sexual abuse and sentenced to 8 years in prison. He was convicted of criminal sexual assault in Macoupin County in 1999 and sentenced to 4 years in jail. Deering was most recently convicted of aggravated sexual assault in Madison County in 2004 and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. In all but one case, his victims were minors. Deering’s status will be reviewed regularly by the state.