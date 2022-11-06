Sentencing will be in February for a former Edwardsville man who was found guilty in federal court of bankruptcy fraud. 49-year-old Kevin Kahrig entered the plea in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Illinois late last month admitting that he concealed assets from his creditors by transferring those assets to his girlfriend-turned-spouse prior to filing for bankruptcy. The information on the case was released last week.
Federal prosecutors said Kahrig admitted that he transferred more than $277,000 in cash and checks to Catharine Kahrig in 2016, then closed all his bank accounts the next year. He then hid those cash transfers and many of the closed accounts in his later filings with the bankruptcy court. He also took his name off a lakefront home and hid the transfer from the courts. Kahrig also sold a boat for nearly $400,000 and while he disclosed the sale, lied about the amount and that he provided the proceeds to his wife. Prosecutors believe he concealed hundreds of thousands of dollars in assets from his creditors. Kahrig is a one-time building contractor in the area and is facing up to 5-years in prison and fines.