It’s a 3-year prison term for a Wood River man who pleaded guilty to battering his grandfather. 36-year-old Justin Davenport pleaded guilty to domestic battery in Madison County Court and was given the jail sentenced along with supervised released for the attack on the 86-year-old man last summer.
Davenport pleaded guilty to 2nd subsequent domestic battery which is a Class 4 Felony and along with the 3 years in jail, must serve 4 years of mandatory supervised release. Authorities say Davenport had a previous conviction for battery of the man who he punched in the leg and pushed during an incident on July 8. Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine thanked Wood River Police and members of his staff for their work on the case and said physical abuse of senior citizens cannot be tolerated.