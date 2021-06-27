A man was killed Friday afternoon while working at a tire shop in Granite City. According to Fox2, a suspect walked into the Cheapies Tire store in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue and shot the victim and employee multiple times at around 1 p.m.
Dozens of shell casings lined the scene of the crime when Granite City police and Illinois State Police officers arrived at the business. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene in a car, driving toward Madison. Police engaged in a high-speed chase with the suspect, who crashed the vehicle he was driving on the McKinley Bridge. The suspect later committed suicide in the vehicle. No motive for the killing is known and no further details are being released.
