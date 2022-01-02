An initial court appearance is schedule for Monday for a Collinsville man in the shooting death of a former girlfriend and the shooting of a man on Thanksgiving Day in Montgomery County. 48-year-old Robert “Bobby” Tarr is charged in the death of 45-year-old Leslie Reeves of Troy and the shooting of 48-year-old Christopher J. Smith of Farmersville.
The alleged incidents took place at Smith’s home in Farmersville. Authorities were called by friends of Reeves on Thanksgiving Day for a welfare check. When police arrived at Smith’s home, police discovered Reeves was already deceased and Smith was seriously injured. Prosecutors in Montgomery County say Reeves and Tarr dated at one time and the incident was not a random act of violence. After the initial investigation, Tarr was taken into custody in Collinsville a few days after Thanksgiving and was later charged. He is being represented by attorney David Fahrenkamp of Edwardsville. Reeves owned All of You Studio and Party Place in Troy and was a self-defense instructor.