A man died and a woman was injured as they tried to separate three dogs that were fighting Saturday morning in Bethalto. Police say the man died after he collapsed while trying to pull the dogs apart but was not critically injured by the animals. The woman, though, was injured as she tried to intervene and is being treated for several bites and other injuries.
A report from Bethalto Police says the man who died is 64-year-old Ronald D. Jones. He was walking his dog on a leash when, according to witnesses, the dog was attacked by the two dogs being walked by the woman. Those dogs were also leashed but apparently were able to pull away from her. The man and woman tried to separate the animals for several minutes when the man collapsed. A witness from the Old Oak Ridge Trailer Park on Wesley Drive called 9-1-1 around 10:35am Saturday and a responding officer secured the scene and began CPR on the male. Bethalto Fire and Alton Memorial Ambulance also responded but the man died at the scene and an autopsy is planned to help investigators determine a cause of death. The woman was taken to a hospital in St. Louis for treatment.
The deceased man’s dog suffered extensive injuries and is being cared for at an area animal hospital. Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon says his department has offered to pay the first $400 of the family’s veterinary bill.