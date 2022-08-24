Charges have been filed against an Edwardsville man after authorities say he supplied liquor to and committed sex acts with an underage girl last weekend in Camdenton, Missouri. Police say 21-year-old Grant A. Keller exchanged contact information with the girl while she was working at a local restaurant, then met her later and took her to a condo where he was staying and allegedly committed the crimes.
The Camdenton County Sheriff’s Office says they took a report from the minor child last Sunday giving details of the encounter. Following an investigation, Keller was taken into custody and is charged with two counts of 2nd degree statutory sodomy, 4th degree child molestation with a child less than 17 years of age and supplying liquor to a minor. He posted a $50,000 bond and has a court date scheduled for later in September. Camdenton County borders the Lake of the Ozarks.