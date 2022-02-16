A Greenville man has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 37-year-old woman in the town last week. 28-year-old Demarcus Gurlly was also charged Monday with obstructing justice in the investigation into the death of Laquita Sullivan on February 10.
Last Thursday evening, Illinois State Police responded to the 600 block of East South Street and found a woman dead after the reported shooting. Police said a 33-year-old man believed to be in the area when the fatal shooting occurred entered a home in the 500 block of East Main Street. After a standoff of several hours, he was taken into custody, but was later released and has not been charged. Later that day, Gurlly was taken into custody by Greenville Police and questioned. He was charged Monday and is being held on a $1 million bond.