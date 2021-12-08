Authorities have charged a Festus, Missouri, man with making a terrorist threat after he allegedly threatened a shooting at Festus High School.
Mitchell Lovelace, 27, reportedly made a social media post on Dec. 4 threatening a shooting at school “in the name of Kyle Rittenhouse.”
Rittenhouse was acquitted of charges last month in Wisconsin after he shot three people, killing two of them, during a police brutality protest, claiming he shot them in self-defense. Lovelace was arrested at his home shortly after the post was made and he is being held without bond in the Jefferson County Jail in Missouri.