Charges have been filed against an Edwardsville man after he allegedly injured a police officer in a traffic crash. Andrew Yontz, 40, of the 1400 block of Grand Avenue, is facing several charges, including aggravated assault of a peace officer. The officer is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries but did go to a local hospital for treatment.
Edwardsville police report the incident took place last Thursday night on Schwartz Street after Yontz allegedly rear-ended a police vehicle and failed to stop. He fled his own vehicle on foot. The officer’s vehicle was pushed off the side of the road and the officer was transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. Police located the suspect around 2:30 a.m. Friday when he allegedly approached another officer while holding two knives he refused to drop. The officer used a stun gun to end the confrontation and take Yontz into custody. He remains jailed on $100,000 bond.