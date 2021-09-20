A longtime Democrat Madison County Board member will not seek reelection next year. Bruce Malone has represented District 10 for the last 13 years and will not seek another term when his current one expires at the end of 2022.
He released a statement on Sunday announcing he wanted to spend more time with family and grandchildren. In addition to the county board, Malone has served on the Alton Housing Authority Board as well as the board of Madison County Transit. During his time on the county board, he also retired after 34 years as a school teacher.