Make-A-Wish Illinois is looking for volunteers and is hosting a series of online orientations to get more people on-board. Wish granters work with children with critical illnesses throughout their wish journey to help discover, plan, and support the creation of their wish. More than 200 wish children in Illinois are waiting today for volunteers to help grant their wishes.
Wishes are shown to give children a boost in reducing hospitalizations, length of stay, compliance with treatment protocols and boosting their overall resilience and mental health at a difficult time. Laura Huerta, Community Engagement Volunteer for Make-A-Wish Illinois tells The Big Z what makes a good volunteer.
The next orientations will be:
- Wednesday, January 25th 8:00-8:45am
- Thursday, February 16th from 8:00 PM- 8:45am
- Tuesday, March 7th from 12:00-12:45pm
You can sign up at https://wish.org/illinois/our-events