The Illinois General Assembly has approved new legislative maps for the next 10 years. Majority Democrats at the Illinois statehouse pushed through the revised legislative maps 30 minutes after the final drafts of the maps were released. Republicans blasted the one-day special session and called the maps unconstitutional.
Republican state Sen. Jason Plummer of Edwardsville says state Democrats didn’t really want the process to be fair for anyone.
Both chambers passed the maps along party lines. Republicans are looking to the federal courts to strike the maps down and bring about a bipartisan commission per the Illinois Constitution, since it is after the June 30 deadline for legislators to act.