A man from Texas is dead and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating.
Police identified Antwone Brown, 48, of Katy, Texas, as the victim of a shooting Friday night in Madison. Brown was discovered in the 500 block of Washington Avenue in Madison just before midnight.
He was transported to a hospital in St. Louis, where he died of his injuries. The Major Case Squad was activated, and 15 investigators have been assigned to the case in the hopes of finding a suspect in the shooting death. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at (618) 709-7750.