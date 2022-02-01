The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate the death of a Bunker Hill woman. According to information provided by the agency, 91-year-old Nancy Blycker was found at the end of her driveway in the 2,900 block of Wood Hill Lane at 7:40am Monday. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Macoupin County Coroner.
Investigators say she had multiple injuries. About 20 investigators are working the case. If you have any information, you asked to contact the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis at 618-585-3214.