A man was shot near the parking lot of a restaurant in O’Fallon, Illinois, Sunday night and later died. The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating the case of the 20-year-old victim, identified as Ivan Marshall, who was found shot and was then taken to a nearby hospital where he died.
The shooting took place around 10pm near the parking lot of Bella Milano on Regency Park, just off North Green Mt. Road and Interstate 64. There are several other businesses nearby including fast food and a hotel. The restaurant was closed at the time and police are looking for clues including a possible suspect vehicle: an older model 4-door sedan with a light or gold color and missing a rear passenger side hub cap. If you have information, call O’Fallon Police at 618-624-9399.