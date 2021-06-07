The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating the killing of a man Monday in Madison.
Investigators say at approximately 11:45 a.m. Monday, the Madison Police Department received a 911 call about a shooting, traffic crash and a man down in the 1700 block of Fourth Street. The victim, identified as Gerald K. Wiley, 35, of Madison, was transported to Gateway Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.
A female passenger was injured and transported to a St. Louis area hospital. She was in stable condition Monday evening.
Approximately 20 investigators are making progress in the investigation and pursuing leads to identify those responsible for the killing, police said.
Anyone with information can call the squad at (618) 296-5544.