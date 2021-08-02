The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating a Monday morning shooting that injured one person and killed another in Granite City.
Granite City Police Department officers responded at 2 a.m. for a report of gunshots near Illinois 3. Officers found two individuals had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The victims were immediately transported to a hospital in St. Louis.
One of the victims, Ahmaad R. Nunley, 30, of St. Louis, died of his injuries.
No suspects were in custody as of Monday morning.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Major Case Squad at (618) 876-9027, ext. 1104.