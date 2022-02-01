The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has disbanded after determining that it was "highly unlikely" the death of a Bunker Hill woman was a homicide. 91-year-old Nancy Blycker was found at the end of her driveway in the 2,900 block of Wood Hill Lane at 7:40am Monday. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Macoupin County Coroner.
About 20 investigators worked the case but the Major Case Squad issued a statement Tuesday afternoon saying its investigation found "no evidence to contradict this finding" and would turn the investigation over to the Macoupin County Sheriff's Department.
An official cause of death is pending further lab results by the coroner's office.