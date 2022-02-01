Alton, IL (62002)

Today

Rain and freezing rain this evening. Then a wintry mix overnight. Potential for some icing. Low 24F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Rain and freezing rain this evening. Then a wintry mix overnight. Potential for some icing. Low 24F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.