The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated following a deadly shooting in Collinsville on Sunday afternoon. The male victim was located by police after they received a 9-1-1 call about a shooting victim inside a vehicle in the 3300 block of Princeton Avenue. The man later died at a St. Louis hospital.
The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Miguel Villegas De-Santiago of Collinsville. About 20 investigators are working the case and if you have any information, contact 618-296-5544.