A Wednesday morning two-vehicle crash in St. Clair County claimed the life of a Madison man and injured two other people.
According to Illinois State Police District 11, a 2013 Dodge sedan driven by an unidentified 24-year-old man was going west on Martin Luther King Drive approaching Collinsville Road at approximately 11:22 a.m. The vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a 2011 Cadillac sport-utility vehicle driven by Brandis Jennings, 30, of Centreville, who was turning left onto Martin Luther King Drive from Collinsville Road.
The Dodge driver was pronounced dead on the scene. Jennings was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. Her passenger, Arthur Williams, 33, of St. Louis, was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.
The St. Clair County Coroner’s Office will release the deceased man’s name pending notification of family.
Officials continue to investigate the crash.