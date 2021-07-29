A Madison man is facing five felony charges after a child pornography investigation by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Jordan A. Bradley, 18, of the 1800 block of Sixth Street, was charged with three counts of child pornography, a Class X felony; one count of child pornography, a Class 2 felony and one count of unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 3 felony. The Class X counts are for distribution of child pornography and the Class 2 count is for possession of child pornography.
The sheriff’s office’s Digital Forensic Unit began an investigation after receiving information about child pornography being distributed to online cloud networks. Deputies obtained a search warrant and searched the residence on July 28. Police say the investigation shows Bradley was trying to sell child pornography online. An unlawfully possessed firearm also was seized, police say.
Bradley is in custody at the Madison County Jail on $250,000 bond.