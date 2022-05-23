A Madison man is being held in connection with a Saturday night murder in Granite City. Investigators say 48-year-old Corey C. Ayers of Granite City died of his injuries. 44-year-old Sean L. Bennett of the 1600 Block of Wayne Lanter is charged in his death.
The call came in to police at 8:38pm Saturday for a shooting in the 2300 block of Edwards St. in Granite City. As Ayers was being taken from the scene, Bennett was located and taken into custody. Bennet is charged with three counts of First Degree Murder, and single counts of Armed Robbery, Use of Stolen Firearm in the Commission of an Offense, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm. He is being held on a $2 million bond.