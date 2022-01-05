A 39-year-old Madison man is accused of two murders last year. The Madison County State’s Attorney has filed first degree murder charges against Larry Lovett, suspected in the killings of Ahmaad Nunley on August 2 and Andre Hutson on December 7.
In the Nunley murder, the victim was found at the intersection of Highway 3 and Niedringhaus Avenue in Granite City. He and another victim had been shot multiple times, and were taken to a St. Louis hospital, where Nunley died from his injuries. Lovett is also charged with one count of aggravated battery with a firearm in this case. Two others, Mantia Johnson and Clyde Leonard, have been charged with first degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and aggravated battery with a firearm for their alleged roles in Nunley’s murder. In the Huston case, Lovett is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, attempted armed robbery, and the unlawful possession of weapons by a felon. William Jenkins has been charged with first degree murder, attempted armed robbery, and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon for his alleged role in the murder that happened on Wayne Lanter Avenue in Madison. Lovett is being held in St. Louis County on $5 million bond for Nunley’s murder and $3 million bond for Hutson’s murder.