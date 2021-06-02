Madison County Health Department's COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic site at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville will continue to operate at least through June. The Illinois National Guard continues to provide support for this site as well as the community and school sites throughout Madison County.
Regardless of where someone lives, works, or attends school, anyone 12 and older is eligible to receive the vaccine (ages 12-17 must have a parent or guardian with them and can only receive the Pfizer vaccine) at the Gateway Convention Center mass vaccination site or any of the other vaccine clinics. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the only one approved for vaccinations of 12- to 17-year-olds. Minors (12-17 years old) must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Minors do not need an ID or birth certificate; however, the parent or guardian will be asked to show their ID. The COVID-19 Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines are only approved for those who are 18 and older.
A limited amount of Moderna vaccine is available for second doses only by appointment only at the Madison County Health Department. Call (618) 692-8954, ext. 2, if needing the final dose of Moderna.
Upcoming vaccination clinics (Pfizer at all clinics unless otherwise noted)
- Gateway Convention Center, Collinsville – 8 a.m.-4 p.m. June 1-5
- Alton Moose Lodge, Godfrey – 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 1
- Trimpe Middle School, Bethalto – 3:30-7:30 p.m. June 2
- Alton High School, Alton – 3:30-7:30 p.m. June 3
- Long Elementary School, Madison – 11 a.m.-4 p.m. June 5
Links to schedule appointments are at www.madisonchd.org. Click on the green appointments bar at the top of homepage. That will take you to vaccine site links. For assistance scheduling an appointment, call (618) 692-8954 ext. 2 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday