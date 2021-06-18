Madison County Health Department announces the mass vaccination site at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville will cease operations July 3.
Since mid-January, the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville has served as the mass vaccination site for Madison County’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution. The Illinois National Guard arrived in February to provide support and assistance to the site as well as mobile sites in communities and schools that began in March.
The Mass Vaccination Site will conclude on Saturday, July 3, which means that there will no longer be daily COVID-19 vaccine clinics available at that location.
“This location has been ideal for us as a mass vaccination site with its large ballrooms and parking lot providing plenty of space for social distancing and large crowds as well as ease of access from the interstates and MCT bus route," Madison County Health Department Director Toni Corona said. "We are grateful to the city of Collinsville for graciously making this space available to us for six months and being partners in this pandemic response. Having a mass vaccination site has served its purpose by providing a consistent location in which we had the capacity to vaccinate up to 3,000 people per day. But with the vaccine more readily available throughout the county now, the need for a mass vaccination site is coming to a close.”
Dates remaining to get the vaccine at the Gateway Convention Center include: June 20 to 25, 27 to 29 and July 1 to 3. All dates at Gateway Convention Center are open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and offer the Pfizer 2 dose vaccine for anyone age 12 or older. Minors 12-17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Appointments preferred; walk-ins welcome.
Madison County Health Department continues to offer vaccine clinics at various locations throughout the county through June. In July, Madison County Health Department will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccine clinics at community and school locations. Stay tuned to twww.madisonchd.org, COVID-19 Response Hub https://coronavirus-vaccine-outreach-madcoil.hub.arcgis.com/pages/covid-19-vaccine-appointment-scheduler, and the MCHD social media pages (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) for vaccine clinic dates, times, and locations and to schedule an appointment.