Madison County Emergency Management Agency Director Anthony Falconio has received the International Association of Emergency Managers’ highest recognition.
The organization recognized Falconio as a certified emergency manager. The designation is the association’s highest professional achievement. The organization represents professionals whose goals are saving lives and protecting property and the environment during emergencies.
Falconio qualified by submitting an extensive credentials package giving personal and professional background achievements and completing a management essay and written examination. To maintain certification, applicants must continue a program of professional development over successive five-year periods.
Falconio was appointed the county’s EMA director on Feb. 19, 2020, after serving eight months as interim director.
Prior to Madison County, he served as director of emergency management in Clinton County, Ill., from 2009-2014. Falconio holds an Illinois Professional Emergency Manager Designation as well as a master of science degree from Southern Arkansas University.
The association developed the certification program with funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and guidance from an advisory board, which included professionals from a variety of disciplines and representatives of key groups with a stake in emergency management.
To maintain certification, recipients must submit additional training and contributions every five years. Visit https://www.iaem.org/certification/intro for more information.