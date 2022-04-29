Eight water districts in Madison County will receive a share of $700,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds, following action by the Madison County Board. Locally, the Meadowbrook district will receive $50,000 and the one in Moro gets $100,000.
As Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler tells The Big Z, there is aging infrastructure and equipment that will now be able to be repaired or replaced.
Prenzler notes water districts seldom receive grants for projects, and this investment makes sure clean drinking water remains available to taxpayers in rural areas.
The water districts to receive the funding:
Meadowbrook $ 50,000
Bond Madison $ 50,000
Mitchell $ 100,000
Moro $ 100,000
Northeast Central $ 100,000
Pontoon Beach $ 100,000
Three County $ 100,000
Tri-Township $ 100,000