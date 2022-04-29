Water Pipes.jpg

Eight water districts in Madison County will receive a share of $700,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds, following action by the Madison County Board. Locally, the Meadowbrook district will receive $50,000 and the one in Moro gets $100,000.

As Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler tells The Big Z, there is aging infrastructure and equipment that will now be able to be repaired or replaced.

Prenzler - Not otherwise funded.mp3

Prenzler notes water districts seldom receive grants for projects, and this investment makes sure clean drinking water remains available to taxpayers in rural areas.

The water districts to receive the funding:

Meadowbrook    $ 50,000

Bond Madison    $ 50,000

Mitchell    $ 100,000

Moro    $ 100,000

Northeast Central    $ 100,000

Pontoon Beach    $ 100,000

Three County    $ 100,000

Tri-Township    $ 100,000