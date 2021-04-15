The Madison County Health Department announced additional dates, times, and locations for the COVID-19 vaccine through April 24. Vaccination clinics will continue uninterrupted. The Pfizer vaccine will be the only one offered at these clinics.
Open appointments for vaccination clinics
- Collinsville, April 15-20, April 22
- Granite City, April 17
- Godfrey, April 20
- Edwardsville (SIUE), April 21
- Alton (Gordon Moore Park), April 24
Vaccinations are by appointment only. The green appointment link can be found at www.madisonchd.org. Madison County vaccine appointments are available for anyone 16 or older and who lives or works in Illinois. Individuals will be asked to show proof of Illinois residency or proof of Illinois employment. Minors ages 16-17 are only eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, must show a photo ID (e.g. driver’s license, school ID, etc.) and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to their appointment. Additional details are listed on the scheduling link.
For assistance scheduling an appointment, call (618) 650-8445 from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.