Madison County Health Department announces COVID-19 vaccination clinics now accept walk-ins.
Appointments are preferred to help with planning, but walk-ins are now welcome. The need has been identified to add this option because some people need that flexibility.
This week, there are many appointments available at the mass vaccination site at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville as well as enough staff and vaccine to also accommodate anyone who would like to walk in for their vaccine. The Collinsville site will hold early hours beginning at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 27, and Thursday, April 29, the Collinsville site will hold late hours until 6 p.m. All Collinsville clinic site times are open for scheduled appointments and for walk-ins.
Anyone 16 or older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Vaccination clinics this week in Madison County
Collinsville (Gateway Convention Center): April 25-29
To schedule an appointment, click the green appointment link at www.madisonchd.org.
For assistance scheduling an appointment, call (618) 692-8954, ext. 2, from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Minors who are 16-17 years old are only eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, must show a photo ID (e.g. driver’s license, school ID, etc.), proof of age, and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to their appointment. Additional details are listed on the scheduling link.