Madison County Transit is about to finalize its yearly bus service route changes. First, they are asking for input from the public, especially bus riders.
Through in-person and virtual meetings in October, the agency will gather feedback, answer questions, and adjust plans if needed.
In-person meetings will take place Oct. 16 and 18 at the Alton Station, Oct. 19 at the Wood River station and Oct. 20 at the Collinsville and Edwardsville stations.
MCT Managing Director SJ Morrison discussed how the meetings typically play out.
The service changes will go into effect in January. A virtual meeting will be 10-11 a.m. Oct. 18. For a complete schedule of the meetings and to register for the virtual meeting, visit mct.org.