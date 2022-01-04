You could own more than 15 acres along Illinois Route 159 near Edwardsville Crossing Shopping Center. Madison County is selling the vacant lot and is taking bids for the land commonly known as the Plum Street property.
The county is advertising this property regionally. County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler tells The Big Z sealed bids are now being accepted through February 14th.
Sealed bids will be received until 2pm on Monday, Feb. 14 then publicly opened and read aloud at 2:15pm in the County Board Committee Room. Anyone interested in making a bid can download a bid packet here: https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/purchasing/index.php
You can get more information by calling the county’s Administrative Services Purchasing Director Linda Ogden at (618) 296-4219.